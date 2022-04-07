 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenny Ahern to perform family theatre show at Weber Center

Kenny Ahern soccer balls

Entertainer Kenny Ahern will perform "To Laugh is to Live!" at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts Veterans Studio Theatre.

 Travis Dewitz www.dewitzphotography.com

The entire family will be introduced to the whimsical, comedic world in which the audience happily becomes partners with Ahern’s lovable, eccentric, baggy-pants character.

He will balance a ladder on his chin, dance, and defy gravity — and most importantly, he will make audiences laugh with his uncanny improvisational ability. Ahern has toured the world, delighting audiences for more than 35 years.

“I enjoy creating a whimsical world where families laugh together and create fun-filled memories,” Ahern said. “I am all about having the audience leave a performance happier than when they walked into the theater.”

To Laugh is to Live! is presented by Kenny Ahern and the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $12 plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

