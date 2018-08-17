Thanks for great return to city
Thanks, La Crosse, for making my weekend.
Saturday, I participated in the JDRF Ride to Find the Cure event. This was my first experience with JDRF rides, which are held across the country each year. It was my first 100-mile ride.
I chose La Crosse to be my inaugural venue because it’s my father’s hometown. Even though I never lived there, I have many great memories in La Crosse. In fact, my uncle Cully Rebhan was honorary Oktoberfest festmaster in 1985.
I wore a pin bearing his name on my ride jersey, in honor of my La Crosse family. I could not have been prouder of my “roots” than when, in the afterglow of the event at Sunday’s breakfast, one of the seasoned riders said, “You know, of all the rides I’ve done, I think this is my favorite.”
All four others at the table nodded and said La Crosse was their favorite, too.
Kevin Rebhan,
Zeeland, Mich.
