Kickapoo Valley Reserve awarded grant to upgrade visitor center exhibits

The Kickapoo Valley Reserve has become a destination within the Driftless area. Nearly 20,000 people come through the visitor center building annually and over 5,000 school-age children attend educational programs.

Current educational exhibits are nearly 20 years old. Updating exhibits will amplify their educational value so that the story of the KVR’s unique environmental, historical, and cultural stories can be related in an interactive and engaging manner.

The upgraded exhibit space will ensure the KVR continues to support the local economy by attracting large numbers of visitors to the area and instilling in them heightened appreciation for our local resources. In part, with the support of a $10,000 grant from Wisconsin Humanities, the exhibits will be designed to have more in-depth, interactive and changeable displays.

Over the last two years KVR staff, the Ho-Chunk Nation and many volunteers have been working closely with a design team to develop content for the newly designed exhibit space.

The exhibits at the visitor center will be under construction and closed to the public throughout the 2022 summer season, with the project slated for completion and grand reopening in September.

The reserve has a unique management structure, where a state entity jointly manages public land with a sovereign tribe.

Through a federally- and state-recognized Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Joint Management Plan, the reserve is made up of 7,400 acres of state-owned land and 1,200 acres held in trust by the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the Ho-Chunk Nation. The land in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve shall be protected, preserved, and enhanced so that its unique environmental, scenic, and cultural features provide opportunities for the use and enjoyment of visitors to the reserve.

The reserve is promoted as a unique example of the Driftless Area Ecoregion and as a destination for low-impact tourism and education.

Wisconsin Humanities supports projects that strengthen the roots of community life through educational and cultural programs that inspire civic participation and individual imagination. Funded in part by a grant from Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and its A More Perfect Union initiative and the state of Wisconsin. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Additional information on this project can be found at: http://kickapoovalley.wi.gov/About-Us

