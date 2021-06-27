Kickapoo Valley Reserve Friends to hold second Garden Walk

The Kickapoo Valley Reserve Friends’ second annual Garden Walk will feature eight home gardens and prairies.

Scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, the walk contains gardens in and near La Farge.

One is a “Friendship Garden” with plants from friends over the years. Two contain extensive prairies as well as vegetables and ornamental plants. Another features a waterfall and fountain, gazebo, birdhouses and a gnome tree.

Tickets are available in advance at kickapoofriends.org or at the KVR, S3661 State Highway 131, La Farge, or participating gardens during the walk. The cost is $20 for the weekend or $5 for one garden. If paying at an individual garden, please bring exact change — cash or check only. Children under 18 are free with an adult.

Confirmation, which will be emailed upon online purchase, is the ticket. Your ticket is valid for both days. A map with addresses and descriptions of the gardens will be emailed separately on or shortly after July 1.

Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Three of the gardens, indicated on the map, will require that people who have not been vaccinated wear masks.

Proceeds from the Garden Walk support the KVR’s educational programs.

For further information, contact the KVR at (608) 625-2960.

