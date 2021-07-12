Kickapoo Valley Reserve names new executive director

Scott Walter, wildlife supervisor for the La Crosse and Black River Falls Department of Natural Resources area, has been named the new executive director of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.

The Kickapoo Reserve Management Board and the Wisconsin Department of Administration Human Resources Division approved the hire. Walter will begin as executive director on July 15.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walter and his family live on a seven-generation family farm in the Viola area.

Walter previously was director of conservation programs for the Ruffed Grouse Society. He holds a doctorate in wildlife ecology from UW-Madison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0