Kickapoo Valley Reserve Winter Festival celebrates outdoor fun

A bright, clear blue sky greeted folks who attended the 22nd Winter Festival held on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on Saturday.

According to the KVR’s Facebook page, more than 900 people attended the event which celebrates winter in Wisconsin.

The festival featured numerous activities for all ages throughout the day – from fireside talks and Ho-Chunk programming to smoosh races and frozen turkey bowling to a mutt fun run and horse-drawn sleigh rides.

The next Winter Festival is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2024.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

