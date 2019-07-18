Sign-in will open at 4 p.m. Friday, August 2, for the Kicking Bear Ministry summer camp at the Maple Grove Venue, W4142 Hwy. B, West Salem.
The event is free, and all are invited to bring friends and family.
Kicking Bear aims to get youth off the streets and put a bow in their hand to lead their family to faith. The event hosts the "Kicking Bear Tough" endurance course, a 3D archery shoot and a rock-climbing wall.
Kids can bring camping equipment to stay overnight for the bonfire and fireworks display. Overnight stay is not required, though dinner on Friday and breakfast on Saturday will be provided.
Kicking Bear encourages families to bring children ages 5 to 13 years, but all are welcome.
Local organizations will be present, including the DNR, National Guard, Circle B Custom Creations, the Humane Society and more.
Advance registration for the event, running 4 to 11 p.m. Aug. 2 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3, can be made at the Kicking Bear website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.