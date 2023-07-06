Nine Viterbo University students and the rest of the outstanding cast of the Kids from Wisconsin 55th anniversary Star Struck Tour will perform a two-hour Broadway style production for families and audiences of all ages at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in the Weber Center for the Performing Arts Lyche Theatre.

Now in its 55th season of musical excellence, Kids from Wisconsin is an elite group consisting of the state's most talented 15- to 20-year-olds. It is the country’s only pre-professional organization of its kind. Audience members will be “Star Struck” as the group pays homage to the famous award shows that celebrate accomplishments from the stage, screen and beyond. Mega-popular, award-winning artists are featured in the troupe's celebratory season with selections from the Tony, Oscars, and Grammy awards.

Selected for the tour were Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts students Connor Martin, Reagan Kettner, Tyler Curtain, Zachary Sullivan, Zachary Lichner, Makalya Taylor, Kayden Kloehn, Emily Zeller, and Lou Xiong.

“It’s a thrilling point of pride that of the 36 talented young artists touring with Kids from Wisconsin this season, nine are Viterbo Conservatory for the Performing Arts students,” said Rick Walters, executive artistic director of the Conservatory. “We’re grateful for the skill-building experiences Kids from Wisconsin provides our student artists and for the life-enriching performances they offer in communities across Wisconsin. We can’t wait to see the show when they get to La Crosse.”

The Kids from Wisconsin performance at the Weber Center is presented by the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $16, plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, call the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.