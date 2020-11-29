Kids Helping Kids virtual concert to benefit Children's Museum

The Beer by Bike Brigade will host a Kids Helping Kids virtual concert and fundraiser to support a future music exhibit at the Children's Museum in La Crosse.

Jazz band, piano, cello, violin, voice and guitar will all star in this online production featuring local kids in concert. The performance will be streamed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, via Facebook Live at facebook.com/events/360361761923325.

To pay tribute to these young community volunteers and support the fundraiser, donations can be made online at sabadashapp.com/ or sent by check to BBBB Kids-Helping-Kids, PO Box 532, La Crosse, WI 54602.

The Children's Museum is eager to welcome children and families back in 2021 when it is safer and economically feasible to do so. In the meantime, families are encouraged to keep playing and learning and to follow @FunMuseum on social media for resources and important announcements.

