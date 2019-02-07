Try 1 month for 99¢

The Kids Ice Fishing Day at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery has been rescheduled for noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The fishing event for kids ages 5 to 12, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9, was postponed due to weather.

Participants can bring their own rods or use rods, reels and bait supplied by the hatchery, hatchery manager Doug Aloisi said. Outside bait is not allowed because it may introduce disease into the ponds.

The two-acre ice fishing pond has been stocked with 2,000 rainbow trout for the event, Aloisi said. 

The weather Saturday in Genoa is expected to be sunny with a high near 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is likely on Sunday, with a high near 22 degrees. 

Any changes to the event status over the weekend would be posted on the hatchery's Facebook page or announced on COW97, Aloisi said. 

Jennifer Lu is the La Crosse Tribune environmental reporter. You can reach her by phone at 608-791-8217 and by email jennifer.lu@lee.net.

