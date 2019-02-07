The Kids Ice Fishing Day at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery has been rescheduled for noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The fishing event for kids ages 5 to 12, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9, was postponed due to weather.
Participants can bring their own rods or use rods, reels and bait supplied by the hatchery, hatchery manager Doug Aloisi said. Outside bait is not allowed because it may introduce disease into the ponds.
The two-acre ice fishing pond has been stocked with 2,000 rainbow trout for the event, Aloisi said.
The weather Saturday in Genoa is expected to be sunny with a high near 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is likely on Sunday, with a high near 22 degrees.
Any changes to the event status over the weekend would be posted on the hatchery's Facebook page or announced on COW97, Aloisi said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.