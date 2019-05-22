The Nickelatti kids of Holmen aren’t quite ambulance chasers, but they’re not too far off, their mother, Dana Nickelatti, joked Wednesday.
Trucks of all kinds are a huge draw for her kids, who love to see police cars, fire trucks and the big construction equipment at any opportunity.
“We stop on the side of the road when construction’s happening,” Nickelatti said, and not just for a minute or two – she’s been known to bring snacks.
That’s why she jumped at the chance to take her three youngsters – Maverick, 5, Tori, 4, and Leo, 2 – to the La Crosse Public Works Touch-A-Truck Open House at Isle La Plume on Marco Drive in La Crosse.
The event, organized by Ashley Freeman of the city’s Street Department, brought together 11 of the city’s departments to give visitors a chance to see all of the different things the city does in honor of National Public Works Week.
The police and fire departments bring in their big trucks and cars, a police dog makes an appearance, the La Crosse MTU gives kids the chance to walk through a bus and staff from the engineering and street departments lead tours of their building.
Freeman starts planning the event in December, making sure there’s funding available and everyone is prepared to set aside a day to bring in the public. Seven hundred kids from different schools reserved spots for tours prior to the event.
“It’s a huge amount of children. Then about 500 more walk through,” Freeman said.
There are snow plows, street sweepers, tower trucks and sidewalk cleaners out ready for kids to touch and climb into in some cases.
Plus, city partners like Harter’s Quick Clean-up, Titan Machinery, Wisconsin Kenworth, River State Truck & Trailer, La Crosse Truck Center and WisCorps come out to give kids a glimpse at what they do and hand out some toys or candy.
“Seeing the kids is the best part,” Freeman said. “Some of the pictures on my camera right now are so cute.”
People don’t usually associate cute with the sewer department and backhoes, said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, but there’s no other way to describe the excited groups of kids eager to take their turn honking bus horns or standing in a lift truck.
Not only do the kids come through, they bring their parents, grandparents and teachers to learn more about what the city does for them.
“It’s just a great way to help showcase what their tax dollars pay for, what services we provide, the fact that we have a lot of dedicated staff who take awesome pride in their work. It’s a day to highlight that,” Kabat said.
It’s a great way to not only bring the public in, but also to connect with their own coworkers at the city of La Crosse.
“We have all these departments who work together on a daily basis, and I sometimes feel like we don’t even know other departments, other people we work with,” Freeman said. “It builds the team.”
The wide variety of participants is a big draw, Nickelatti said.
“Anything that is loud and big, my kids are interested,” Nickelatti said.
Not only do they get to see a wide variety of trucks, it gives Nickelatti the chance to encourage them to dream big. Maverick, the oldest, has already started.
“He wants to own his own construction company and build things. It changes between that and a fireman every other day, so it’s a good thing both are here,” Nickelatti said.
