One person was killed and another critically injured in a single-vehicle rollover Friday in Black River Falls.
The vehicle was eastbound on Hwy. 54 at 9 p.m. Friday when it crossed the median and left the roadway, according to the Black River Falls Police Department. One of the occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. The second person was flown to an area hospital.
The names of the people involved have not yet been released.
The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours, and the crash remains under investigation by the police department and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Lack of seat belt use, alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.