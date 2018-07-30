A woman was killed and two others injured after a head-on crash Sunday on Lang Drive, according to La Crosse police.
The woman, whose name was not released, was driving north on Lang Drive north of La Crosse Street when she crossed the centerline and struck a car traveling south about 5:30 p.m., police said.
She was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver and passenger of the southbound car remain hospitalized. There were no passengers in the woman's car.
Police are investigating to determine what led to the crash.
Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 157 — 94 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Gillette Street — 88 crashes
Hwy. 16 and North Kinney Coulee Road (Hwy. OS) — 88 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Hwy. B (Conoco Road) — 86 crashes
La Crosse Street and West Avenue — 81 crashes
Hwy. 16 and South Kinney Coulee Road (Pralle Center Drive) — 79 crashes
Hwy. 16 and Theatre Road — 78 crashes
Interstate 90 and Hwy. 157 — 77 crashes
Rose Street and Clinton Street — 75 crashes
Losey Boulevard and State Road — 68 crashes
Anne Jungen can be reached at ajungen@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @LCTCrimeCourts.
It’s a safe assumption, look around when you’re driving, especially when everyone is getting off work. Police need to start ticketing distracted drivers for their own safety.
Put the phone away while behind the wheel, and ignore all noises that it makes until you're safely pulled over. Drivers that are fully engaged and paying attention don't normally wander into the oncoming lane.
You are assuming that this person was on their phone. While I agree with your advice, it isn't always the case.
