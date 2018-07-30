Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A woman was killed and two others injured after a head-on crash Sunday on Lang Drive, according to La Crosse police.

The woman, whose name was not released, was driving north on Lang Drive north of La Crosse Street when she crossed the centerline and struck a car traveling south about 5:30 p.m., police said.

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver and passenger of the southbound car remain hospitalized. There were no passengers in the woman's car.

Police are investigating to determine what led to the crash.

Anne Jungen can be reached at ajungen@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @LCTCrimeCourts.

WuTang
WuTang

It’s a safe assumption, look around when you’re driving, especially when everyone is getting off work. Police need to start ticketing distracted drivers for their own safety.

oz

Put the phone away while behind the wheel, and ignore all noises that it makes until you're safely pulled over. Drivers that are fully engaged and paying attention don't normally wander into the oncoming lane.

laxlax

You are assuming that this person was on their phone. While I agree with your advice, it isn't always the case.

