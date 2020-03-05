You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2 killed in two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County
0 comments
alert

2 killed in two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 in Trempealeau County.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the second vehicle was flown to a nearby hospital, where that person died, police report.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred on the highway near County Road V in the town of Albion and the cause is still under investigation.

The names of the parties involved are being withheld pending family notifications.

No other occupants were reported to have been in either vehicle.

0 comments
0
0
0
7
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News