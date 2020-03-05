2 killed in two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

Two people died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 93 in Trempealeau County.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the second vehicle was flown to a nearby hospital, where that person died, police report.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred on the highway near County Road V in the town of Albion and the cause is still under investigation.

The names of the parties involved are being withheld pending family notifications.

No other occupants were reported to have been in either vehicle.

