Killer Vees to present Killer Country at Weber Center

Enjoy classic songs from the golden age of country as The Killer Vees Present Killer Country at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

Known in the music business as the “rhythm section to the stars,” Jeff and Tommy Vee have been wowing audiences across the world for 30 years. They have performed, recorded and/or toured with a virtual who’s who of the music business, including Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Paul McCartney, Ronnie Wood, Brian Setzer, Chuck Berry, Bill Medley, Sam Moore, Peter Noone, their father, Bobby Vee, and many others.

In 2008, Jeff and Tommy joined forces with their cousin Matt Vee and his wife, Julie, to form The Killer Vees. Matt, an accomplished performer in his own right, also toured nationally and internationally with Bobby Vee and others from the 1960s era. Rounding out the group is Bobby Vee’s grandson and arguably the star of the show, Bennett Vee, on guitar.

The Vees grew up on the road and in the business and they know how to rock an audience. In addition, they continue to tour nationally as the backing band for the critically acclaimed show The Original Stars of American Bandstand featuring Fabian, The Shirelles, Brian Hyland, Chris Montez, The Chiffons and Merrillee Rush.

Tickets are $39 plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.