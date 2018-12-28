On behalf of the residents at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, I would like to thank the La Crosse community for its generosity this Christmas.
A special thank you to the Dairyland Power and Logistics Health Inc. employees who bought Christmas gifts for the residents. Thanks also to the Salvation Army and the American Legion for delivering fruit baskets to our veterans, and the Sweaters for Senior program for the sweaters.
I also want to thank the carolers, choirs, dancers, school children, Cub Scouts and entertainers who graced us with their music and dancing. The homemade Christmas cards that were made and delivered also were greatly appreciated.
A special thank you to WIZM-AM, Walmart and all the contributing organizations for the poinsettias that decorated our home and resident apartments.
We are blessed to live in a community with so many thoughtful people. Thank you for making this Christmas special for our residents.
Kim Scholze
Bethany St. Joseph Care Center
