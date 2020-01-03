Kim Scholze: Thanks for holiday kindness to Bethany St. Joseph

Holiday thanks from Bethany St. Joseph

On behalf of the residents at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, I would like to thank all those in our community for their generosity this Christmas.

A special thank you to Dairyland and LHI employees who bought wonderful Christmas gifts for the residents.

We also would like to thank the employees from LHI who donated money, Susan Mosling and River Place Apartments for the special gifts you also provided.

The American Legion Post 52 delivered fruit baskets to all of our veterans, and we thank the Sweaters for Seniors program for the sweaters.

I also would like to thank the carolers, choirs, dancers, school kids, Cub Scouts and entertainers who graced us with their music and dancing.

Our home was beautifully decorated with the many poinsettias from WIZM-AM, Walmart and other contributing businesses.

Thank you to each of you for sharing the Christmas spirit with our residents. We are blessed to live in a community with so many thoughtful and caring people.

Kim Scholze, La Crosse

Kim Scholze is recreational therapy director and volunteer coordinator at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.

