Kim Scholze: Thanks to Bethany St. Joseph Care Center volunteers

Happy National Volunteer Week April 19-25.

I would like to thank all the volunteers at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center for all you do and have done for the residents this past year.

From the many entertainers, visitors, gardeners, bingo, religious, students, quilters,, pet therapy, board members, ombudsman, card makers, church groups, cribbage and crafters, we thank you so much for giving your time, friendship and talents to all of us at BSJ.

We are looking forward to the time when we are able to open our doors and welcome you back. I also would like to thank the volunteers in our community who have made masks and extenders for our staff. We appreciate you all.

Kim Scholze, La Crosse

Kim Scholze is recreation therapy director at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.

