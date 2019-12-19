You are the owner of this article.
Kim Smith appointed Onalaska mayor
Kim Smith is the new mayor in Onalaska.

The Onalaska Common Council unanimously voted the representative of the 3rd District as the replacement for Mayor Joe Chilsen, who resigned Monday to focus on his health.

Smith will serve as mayor from now until April when Chilsen's term would have ended.

Smith said she was "honored to have served with Mayor Chilsen and thank him for service. While the situation is unfortunate, I am humbled and grateful to have been selected by my fellow council members to serve the community in this new role."

Smith was first elected to the City Council in 2004. Prior to her appointment as mayor, she was the Finance and Personnel Committee chair, Board of Public Works chair and a member of the Utilities Committee and Sustainable La Crosse Commission.

The council voted not to fill the vacancy created in the 3rd District by Smith's appointment. That seat is up for election in April.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

