Kim Smith appointed Onalaska mayor

Kim Smith is the new mayor in Onalaska.

The Onalaska Common Council unanimously voted the representative of the 3rd District as the replacement for Mayor Joe Chilsen, who resigned Monday to focus on his health.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith will serve as mayor from now until April when Chilsen's term would have ended.

Smith said she was "honored to have served with Mayor Chilsen and thank him for service. While the situation is unfortunate, I am humbled and grateful to have been selected by my fellow council members to serve the community in this new role."

Smith was first elected to the City Council in 2004. Prior to her appointment as mayor, she was the Finance and Personnel Committee chair, Board of Public Works chair and a member of the Utilities Committee and Sustainable La Crosse Commission.

The council voted not to fill the vacancy created in the 3rd District by Smith's appointment. That seat is up for election in April.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.