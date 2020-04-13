Kim Smith becomes Onalaska's first elected female mayor

Kim Smith was officially declared the winner for the race as Onalaska Mayor Monday night, making history as the first woman to be elected to the seat.
Although serving as interim mayor since December, Smith was appointed as a placeholder until the April election when former mayor Joe Chilsen suddenly resigned over health concerns.
Smith defeated challenger Terry Bauer 2,887 to 1,945.
The entire state had to wait an extra week for election results, a deadline given because of the pandemic, allowing any last minute absentee ballots to be counted.
Her opponent, longtime Onalaskan Terry Bauer, claimed 40% of the votes.
Smith, an Onalaska native, has more than 20 years of experience in city government and public service, starting with serving on the Onalaska Parks Board in her 20s.
In 2004, she was elected as one of two alderpersons for the city, heading several committees, and served there until she was appointed as interim mayor in late 2019.
During her campaign, Smith was passionate about maintaining Onalaska’s role as a leader in the regional partnership it has with surrounding communities, while ensuring tax dollar spending would benefit Onalaskans equally.
Smith also works as the Food Safety Coordinator for City Brewery in La Crosse, and will balance that with the part-time mayor position.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a master’s certificate from Viterbo, and lives in Onalaska with her husband, where they both graduated from high school and raised their two daughters.
This race was originally fairly crowded, starting out with four candidates running to lead the community of nearly 19,000.
But early on, then-candidate Bob Muth announced he was dropping out and threw his support to fellow candidate Jim Binash, who ultimately ended up losing in the February primary.
Smith will officially take her place as elected mayor on April 21.
