Kim Smith becomes Onalaska's first elected female mayor

Kim Smith was officially declared the winner for the race as Onalaska Mayor Monday night, making history as the first woman to be elected to the seat.

Although serving as interim mayor since December, Smith was appointed as a placeholder until the April election when former mayor Joe Chilsen suddenly resigned over health concerns.

Smith defeated challenger Terry Bauer 2,887 to 1,945.

The entire state had to wait an extra week for election results, a deadline given because of the pandemic, allowing any last minute absentee ballots to be counted.

Her opponent, longtime Onalaskan Terry Bauer, claimed 40% of the votes.

Smith, an Onalaska native, has more than 20 years of experience in city government and public service, starting with serving on the Onalaska Parks Board in her 20s.

In 2004, she was elected as one of two alderpersons for the city, heading several committees, and served there until she was appointed as interim mayor in late 2019.