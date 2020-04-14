Kim Smith ready to 'get back to work' as Onalaska mayor

"He had a good campaign, and he was learning and responding," she added, "and he taught me a lot."

Bauer congratulated Smith on the win on Tuesday morning, saying his experience running for office was great.

"Nobody wants to put their name out there and have somebody smear them and go negative. It's just not the way it should be, and I'm glad the local races were able to keep that focus," he said.

Early on, Bauer was endorsed by former mayor Chilsen, who said he was "a real doer," according to Bauer.

"I was optimistic and positive if you get a good vision and the community involved, you can get things accomplished, and I wanted to test that theory if I was elected. If I could bring that energy to the table," Bauer said.

"But I can still do those things and make things happen," he added, saying he has no intention of running for another seat and will continue being involved in the community.

He's spearheaded plenty of efforts around the La Crosse area, including Moon Tunes and the new bandstand in Riverside Park.

"I still have ideas to make our community a better place, and I can do that as a private citizen," he said.