Kim Smith's vacated Onalaska council seat will be on November ballot

The race for the Onalaska Common Council 3rd District alderperson is back on.

The position, which was on the ballot a few weeks ago, was won by incumbent Kim Smith — who was also elected as mayor of Onalaska, vacating the seat as alderperson.

“I can only serve in one of those positions,” Smith said after the races were called, saying the choice was clear to assume her new position as mayor.

The council made the decision this week to add it to the ballot on November’s general election, instead of appointing someone to the position or leaving it open.

After Smith won the election to become mayor, questions did mount on whether holding another election for her soon-to-be vacated alder seat would add unnecessary costs for the city.

“If we have a local election outside of the time when we normally have a local election, it’s costly to the city,” Smith said about the uncertainty with the position.

But by adding the local race to an existing ballot, it should only cost up to $500, Onalaska City Clerk Cari Burmaster said.