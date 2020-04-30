Kim Smith's vacated Onalaska council seat will be on November ballot

The race for the Onalaska Common Council 3rd District alderperson is back on.
The position, which was on the ballot a few weeks ago, was won by incumbent Kim Smith — who was also elected as mayor of Onalaska, vacating the seat as alderperson.
“I can only serve in one of those positions,” Smith said after the races were called, saying the choice was clear to assume her new position as mayor.
The council made the decision this week to add it to the ballot on November’s general election, instead of appointing someone to the position or leaving it open.
After Smith won the election to become mayor, questions did mount on whether holding another election for her soon-to-be vacated alder seat would add unnecessary costs for the city.
“If we have a local election outside of the time when we normally have a local election, it’s costly to the city,” Smith said about the uncertainty with the position.
But by adding the local race to an existing ballot, it should only cost up to $500, Onalaska City Clerk Cari Burmaster said.
“It’s pretty minimal when you look at the cost of the election,” she said, adding that a normal election usually costs about $10,000 for the city, but usually goes up with a presidential race.
The decision to hold the election came as an attempt to avoid appointing yet another representative for the city’s 3rd District.
In January, after Smith had already temporarily vacated her spot on the council, Steven Nott was appointed as the district’s second representative, after former alderperson Boondi Iyer moved.
“They thought that this one would be better to go to the election for the people to decide,” Burmaster said.
Smith won the re-election in April for her seat on the common council just marginally against former alderperson Jack Pogreba, 776 to 749 votes.
She had filed for re-election as alderperson before Mayor Joe Chilsen resigned, leaving her on the ballot for both positions.
Pogreba, who served on the common council for three terms before Smith, said he felt the council members were hesitant to appoint him because of his past spending.
“I heard that there were citizens that spoke up that said they should just turn around and appoint me for this term,” he said.
“I look for the best way to spend the citizen’s money as possible. I don’t like to spend the citizen’s money in matters it shouldn’t be spent. I’m very frugal in that,” he said.
But Pogreba said he ultimately supported the council’s decision to host another election, and although no candidates have filed papers as of Thursday morning, he has plans to run again — and he’s looking forward to it.
“With the stay-at-home order, it was difficult to get out there this spring for the election,” Pogreba said. “So this will give me a chance to get out there a lot more and meet with the citizens and see what their concerns might be.”
“It’s the citizen’s right to vote for individuals, and that’s what I like to see, to allow the citizens to make the choice,” he said.
Pogreba also ran for mayor of Onalaska in 2016, and served on the school board for Coulee Region Christian Academy for 12 years. He lost his seat on the common council because he did not file for re-election in time, he said.
The race will be on the ballot for Nov. 3, and if necessary, on the ballot for the August primary as well.
