Kind: $2.4 million more in broadband funding coming to schools, libraries

Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, announced that schools and libraries in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District are so far set to receive over $2.4 million in the latest round of American Rescue Plan funding through the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund Program.

This program is helping schools and libraries close the Homework Gap for students who currently lack necessary broadband access or the devices they need to connect to classrooms.

The Emergency Connectivity Fund provided schools and libraries in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District with over $2.6 million in funding through the first application window this summer. Due to high interest, the FCC opened a second application window for schools and libraries to request additional funds, which closes tomorrow, October 13.

“I’m glad to see this American Rescue Plan funding help expand internet access to students across Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, especially in our rural communities. Now more than ever, having a broadband connection is essential for families to gain access to jobs, health care services, classrooms, and more,” Kind said. “October 13 is the last day to apply for this vital program, and I encourage schools and libraries to take advantage of this funding to help our students and communities stay connected.”

Funding for the Emergency Connectivity Fund was provided through the American Rescue Plan, which Kind helped pass earlier this year. Eligible schools and libraries can learn more about the Emergency Connectivity Fund and how to apply at https://www.fcc.gov/emergency-connectivity-fund

