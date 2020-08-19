Kind: Politicizing USPS is something the country 'can't afford'

"Why the president has decided to declare war on mail-in ballots and absentee ballots is inexplicable to me," Kind said, noting that the Trump family had already received their absentee ballots this week.

"People need to have the confidence that they are going to vote safely from home, that their ballot is going to count, that their voice is going to be heard," he added.

Congress is beginning to act, being called out of their regular August recess to pass funding and to bring DeJoy in to testify before the House.

On Saturday, the House is expected to pass COVID-19 relief for the USPS amounting in $25 billion, a number requested by the postal service's Trump-appointed board of governors to ensure operations are maintained.

Kind said he was happy that DeJoy suspended his plans, but agreed with many who feel it's not enough to reverse the damage already done, but that this funding would at least protect voters this fall.

"There's still the feeling that he needs to repair the damage that has already been done, too, to guarantee the timely delivery of everything going through the postal, not just the ballots," Kind said.