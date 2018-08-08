Subscribe for 33¢ / day

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind will host a rural economy roundtable to discuss how recent U.S.-imposed tariffs are affecting area businesses at 10 a.m. Thursday at the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce at 601 Seventh St. N.

The La Crosse Democrat’s event is expected to include business owners, farmers, builders, manufacturers and producers.

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

canman

Nice timeline notice, posted at 6:07 pm Wednesday for a 10:00 am Thursday round table.

