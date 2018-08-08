U.S. Rep. Ron Kind will host a rural economy roundtable to discuss how recent U.S.-imposed tariffs are affecting area businesses at 10 a.m. Thursday at the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce at 601 Seventh St. N.
The La Crosse Democrat’s event is expected to include business owners, farmers, builders, manufacturers and producers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Nice timeline notice, posted at 6:07 pm Wednesday for a 10:00 am Thursday round table.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.