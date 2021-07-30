Kind, Wenstrup introduce Charitable Equity for Veterans Act

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) has introduced the Charitable Equity for Veterans Act, which would expand tax-deductible donation eligibility to all veterans service organizations, regardless of the proportion of war-time veterans the organization serves.
The bill was introduced with Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH).
“Veterans service organizations provide important resources and support for our veterans and military families, but outdated regulations are creating costly burdens for some of these organizations,” said Kind. “That’s why I’m teaming up with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to introduce the Charitable Equity for Veterans Act. This bipartisan bill will cut through government red tape and amend the tax code to allow for all major veterans service organizations — regardless of when and where their members served — to have the resources they need to assist our veterans back here in Wisconsin.”
Duane Miskulin of Wisconsin, past National Commander, AMVETS, said, “By passing this bill, Congress will be doing two things. They will be helping our congressionally chartered organizations raise funding at the grassroots level and they will be recognizing the honorable discharged veterans who served in a non-wartime era. Our local posts in Wisconsin and across the nation have been affected by this law for a long time, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made matters worse. This legislation will significantly help our local posts raise funding to serve our veterans and local communities. The local veteran posts in every state are the ones who need the support of the country right now so they can continue their job of caring for veterans."
The Internal Revenue Code is currently written to only allow tax-deductible donations to 501(c)(19) veterans’ service organizations that maintain a membership of at least 90% wartime veterans. This bill would lift the wartime service requirement for congressionally chartered veterans service organizations to accept tax-deductible donations, leading to better representation for the 2.4 million veterans who honorably served outside of wartime.
Kind and Wenstrup serve on the Ways and Means Committee, the most powerful — and the oldest — committee in the House of Representatives. It has jurisdiction over tax measures, the management of public debt, trade and tariff laws, Social Security, Medicare, pensions and many other economic growth measures.
Never forget: Chippewa Falls Memorial Day parade
The annual Chippewa Falls Memorial Day parade Monday morning on Bridge Street started at 10:15 a.m., so parade-goers and marchers could enjoy the event before temperatures soared into the mid-90s by the afternoon.
Dozens of watchers lined the street to see veterans, marching bands and horses, among other things.
The holiday, which included many other events across the Chippewa Valley over several days, is meant to honor the nation's servicemen and women who gave their lives in service to their country.