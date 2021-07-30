Kind, Wenstrup introduce Charitable Equity for Veterans Act

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) has introduced the Charitable Equity for Veterans Act, which would expand tax-deductible donation eligibility to all veterans service organizations, regardless of the proportion of war-time veterans the organization serves.

The bill was introduced with Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH).

“Veterans service organizations provide important resources and support for our veterans and military families, but outdated regulations are creating costly burdens for some of these organizations,” said Kind. “That’s why I’m teaming up with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to introduce the Charitable Equity for Veterans Act. This bipartisan bill will cut through government red tape and amend the tax code to allow for all major veterans service organizations — regardless of when and where their members served — to have the resources they need to assist our veterans back here in Wisconsin.”