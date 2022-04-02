Kindergarteners encourage changes to better the community, world

When the kindergarten class of Kate Hooper were tasked with making a poster of their hopes or ideas for change, and to share them with a local business or organization, Owen Bendel had one place in mind: the La Crosse Tribune.

As part of their How We Express Ourselves International Baccalaureate unit, Hooper's students at North Woods International School learned about "ways to take care of our world, and the people and animals who live in it." The kindergartners decided on a change they wanted to make, or a cause important to them, and to express that idea on a poster. The students then chose an entity to mail their projects to, requesting them to hang the poster, share the idea and help make the change.

Owen chose an issue that has impacted generations around the world, and is currently leading to devastation in Ukraine.

"Stopping war is important because we don’t want people to die," Owen's poster reads. "It makes me sad when people die. When people die, they can’t do their jobs, like cook food so we can eat."

Owen selected the Tribune to receive his poster, in honor of his grandfather, Brian, noting, "My grandpa sits in his chair and reads the newspaper every day."

As the saying goes, "The children are our future," and civic minded, compassionate youth like Owen and the other students in Hooper's class are taking the first steps in leading the charge, whether their mission is increasing joy -- something we could all use a little more of -- or making improvements to the environment on a global level.

The names and message topic for the rest of the class are:

Star -- More houses to help those without shelter

Kyla -- Universal access to clean water

Evey -- More gardens to help butterflies and grow food

Ava -- More pools so people can have a fun way to exercise

Cortez -- A bouncy house at school so students will be excited to start the day

Cobi -- Treat everyone nicely

Ezra -- Healthy food for everyone

Alice -- 'Choice time' for older kids so they can have fun

Greg -- Clean water for everyone

Francis -- More swings at school so everyone can enjoy them

Corina -- Keep our city clean and healthy

A'Nylah -- Plant more flowers

Myla -- Be open minded

Lena -- A bouncy house for exercise and fun

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

