There is a sentiment that "hurt people hurt people," and Ariyah Lee believes the converse is true as well: Those who receive kindness will show kindness.

Ariyah, a kindergartner at North Woods International School, and her 13 classmates in Kate Hooper's class are learning about the power of their voices to make positive changes. As part of the How We Express Ourselves International Baccalaureate unit, each was encouraged to identify an issue they feel strongly about and spread their message to the community through the avenue of their choice.

The students created posters featuring their calls to action and their reasoning behind it, then chose a person or entity to send them to. Posters were mailed to the mayor, the president, a bank and more, stressing everything from the importance of picking up litter to helping the homeless to protecting wildlife.

Ariyah selected the La Crosse Tribune to receive and relay her simple yet impactful proposition: More people should hug.

"If some people cry, I will hug them," Ariyah said. "Hugs make people feel happy! When people feel happy, they will help people back."