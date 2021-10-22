King Street Kitchen may become a CCFBank branch

Altoona, Wis.-based CCFBank may buy the King Street Kitchen restaurant building at 141 S. Seventh St. in downtown La Crosse and remodel it into a bank branch.

Plans for the development were reviewed by the city of La Crosse’s Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review Committee at its meeting Friday.

Stephen Bianchi, the bank’s president and CEO, declined to comment when contacted by the Tribune after the meeting.

CCFBank has 25 branches in northwest Wisconsin and southern Minnesota, including locations in Ettrick and Tomah. For more information about the bank, visit www.ccf.us.

“CCF is looking at purchasing the property there on the corner of King and Seventh streets, utilizing the existing building, remodeling the interior” and adding drive-up lanes and an ATM, Jeremy Tomesh of the engineering and architectural firm SEH told the committee. The bank also would resurface the parking lot, he said.

The King Street Kitchen was a Country Kitchen restaurant until that eatery closed in April 2006, New owner Darren Zumach immediately reopened it as the King Street Kitchen and continues to operate it.

Zumach declined to comment when contacted by the Tribune earlier this week.

