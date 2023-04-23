Kirsten Bucher moved to La Crosse five years ago with her husband and two children to study at UW-La Crosse to become a physician assistant. Little did she know that before she’d graduate, her life would be saved by the very people she hoped to one day work with.

Like many, her journey started when she felt a lump in her breast that she knew shouldn’t be there.

“Of course, immediately your mind goes to cancer,” says Kirsten, who was 36 at the time.

Unfortunately, her physician at Gundersen confirmed what she had feared. It was indeed breast cancer. The diagnosis was a blow at a time when the pressures of medical schooling and family life were ever present.

“I was learning about what kind of treatment I might need,” she says. “I ended up needing six months of chemotherapy, so I was going through treatments while I was still doing (school).”

Kirsten was determined not to let her diagnosis derail her plan to provide care — the same kind that she’d need throughout her journey. To do so meant enduring severe fatigue following days when school and chemotherapy intermixed. Surgery followed, and her body couldn’t have responded better.

“I call it my miracle that I had a complete pathologic response, which means when they went in at surgery, there was no cancer left,” Kirsten says. “The chemotherapy killed all the cancer cells, so I was cancer free. That was the best possible outcome.”

After just three weeks of recovery, Kirsten was back at the hospital, but this time, she was on the opposite side, finishing up her clinical rotations before graduating two months later — and less than nine months after her initial diagnosis.

It was a surreal journey at times, rotating through the same department she was being treated in. But she could also share with patients a perspective that no one else could.

“I would see other breast cancer patients who were newly diagnosed and they’re going to need to go through chemotherapy, and I could say, ‘I’m going through that right now. You’re going to get through it,’” Kirsten says.

Now, Kirsten is putting her degree to use — in the medical oncology unit at Gundersen, working alongside the same people who helped her beat cancer. It’s an ending that couldn’t be scripted any better.

“I was so fortunate to have a great team that gave me wonderful treatment,” Kirsten says. “I get to be a part of giving back to the community now.

That giving back now includes sharing her story as the 2023 Steppin’ Out in Pink advocate. She hopes her experience can serve as an inspiration to others, showing them that you don’t have to give up on your goals — or even take a break — just because you’re fighting this disease.

“Nobody experts to have a diagnosis, nobody wants to have a diagnosis of cancer. But if and when that day comes, I think it’s really important to find your ‘why.’ What matters in your life.” Kirsten says. “For me, it was my faith and my family. Those were the things that kept me going.”

Registration opens Monday

Early bird registration opens Monday for the 17th annual Steppin’ Out in Pink, an initiative of the Gundersen Medical Foundation that support breast cancer research. This year’s event is Saturday, Sept. 9, at Riverside Park in La Crosse. A virtual event, which can be done from anywhere, is Sept. 1-9.

Form a team of family, friends or coworkers and spend the morning walking through the beautiful La Crosse marsh trails, then enjoy live entertainment and an expanded vendors market at Riverside Park. Event parking information is available at www.steppinoutinpink.org.

The early-bird rate through June 29 is $20. The cost increases to $25 on June 30. You may register by going online to www.steppinoutinpink.org, by calling 608-775-7647 or stopping in the foundation office at 201 Third St. N. in La Crosse.

Stay up to date on the latest Steppin’ Out in Pink news by following the event on Facebook @steppin’ out in pink — Gundersen Medical Foundation and on Instagram @steppinoutinpink.