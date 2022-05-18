Kirsten Gabriel named Viterbo VP for student life and dean of students

Kirsten Gabriel has been named the vice president for student life and dean of students at Viterbo University. She has held the interim post since July 2021.

“It’s my honor and privilege to continue serving our students, community, and mission in this role while guiding the student life division with creativity, compassion, enthusiasm, and strategic action,” Gabriel said. “Viterbo has been my home for the past 12 years, and I’m deeply committed to preparing students for lives of faithful service and ethical leadership in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.”

Gabriel, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a minor in intercultural communications from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a Master of Arts in Educational Policy and Leadership, Higher Education and Student Affairs from Ohio State University, arrived at Viterbo in 2010. She has held numerous positions of increasing responsibility at the university, including academics programs coordinator, director of undergraduate research and service-learning, honors program co-director, director of student life and orientation, assistant vice president for student affairs and Deputy Title IX Coordinator, and interim vice president for student life and dean of students.

While at Viterbo, Gabriel played a key role in the creation of the Summer Research Fellowship Program, the Service Saturdays program, the restructuring and expansion of new student orientation, and the Identities Project initiative, which earned a national award from the Association of Student Affairs at Catholic Colleges and Universities. She has also served on numerous committees and task forces including the COVID-19 Response Team, the First-Year Experience Task Force, the Strategic Planning Leadership Team, and the Emergency Response Team.

“Kirsten’s positive attitude, passion for student learning, advocacy for diversity and inclusion, sense of humor, emphasis on teamwork, and support for student success make her the right person to lead the student life division,” said Viterbo President Rick Trietley. “I look forward to the positive impact and legacy that her leadership will have on Viterbo students, student life, and our community.”

