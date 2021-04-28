Kitten showers bring May flowers

Tis the season -- for kittens!

The Coulee Region Humane Society invites all to celebrate during their Kitten Shower Adoption Event, April 29 through May 1.

Kitten season means they have their hands full of kittens of all ages, newborns to adoption-ready, and could use help with kitten-related donations found on the Humane Society's Amazon or Chewy wishlists.

And to avoid leaving out the adult cats, all approved adoption applicants who bring in a donation or proof of purchase during this time will have their adoption fees waived.

For more information on the promotion, call 608-781-4014.

