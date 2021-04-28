 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kitten showers bring May flowers
0 comments

Kitten showers bring May flowers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tis the season -- for kittens!

The Coulee Region Humane Society invites all to celebrate during their Kitten Shower Adoption Event, April 29 through May 1.

Kitten season means they have their hands full of kittens of all ages, newborns to adoption-ready, and could use help with kitten-related donations found on the Humane Society's Amazon or Chewy wishlists.

And to avoid leaving out the adult cats, all approved adoption applicants who bring in a donation or proof of purchase during this time will have their adoption fees waived.

For more information on the promotion, call 608-781-4014.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News