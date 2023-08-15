Kiwanis Sunrisers Club members of Winona filled 50 backpacks with school supplies at its membership meeting on Aug. 9. The club also provided another 30 backpacks for other community contributors to fill.

All backpacks were given to the Ready Set School organization of Winona County. Bob Hermann, chair of the Children’s Services Committee for the club, coordinated the effort with Ready Set School representatives Pam Simon and Tori Todd, who were on hand to help fill the backpacks.

The backpacks and supplies were purchased by the Sunrisers club with support from Thrivent Financial and will be given to elementary school students in need so they are ready to go for the 2023-24 school year.