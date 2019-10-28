The La Crosse Kiwanis Club will hold Clergy Appreciation Day and a free luncheon beginning at noon Oct. 29 at the Radisson Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse.
This annual recognition luncheon provides an opportunity for the Kiwanis club to show appreciation for local religious leaders, as well as the importance of spiritual leadership to the health and well-being of the community.
For more information about the club or Clergy Appreciation Day, call 608-784-7555.
