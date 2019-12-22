Kohl's donates $10,000 to The Parenting Place

The Parenting Place is one of 13 organizations in Wisconsin to receive a grant from "Kohl’s Cares," Kohl’s National Giving program.
The $10,000 grant will support free parent support programs that are available to any adult caring for young children.
These programs include playgroups, parent support groups, classes and one-on-one problem-solving. The support from Kohl’s Cares will help ensure that about 1,800 parents from across the area will be able to access these programs for free.
Kohl’s grant to The Parenting Place was made through Kohl’s National Giving Program, which awards more than $3 million in grants annually to nonprofits with a mission to support health and wellness for families.
The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, "Kohl’s Cares," which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100% of the net profit to support happier and healthier communities nationwide.
Since 1990, The Parenting Place has supported adults who care for children, ensuring children will have a positive, supportive and loving start in life.
The Parenting Place offers free playgroups, parent support groups, one-on-one support, parenting classes and child-care referrals through its locations in La Crosse, Sparta and Tomah.
For more information about how parents and caregivers can find resources and support, visit www.theparentingplace.net.