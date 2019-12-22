Kohl's donates $10,000 to The Parenting Place

The Parenting Place is one of 13 organizations in Wisconsin to receive a grant from "Kohl’s Cares," Kohl’s National Giving program.

The $10,000 grant will support free parent support programs that are available to any adult caring for young children.

These programs include playgroups, parent support groups, classes and one-on-one problem-solving. The support from Kohl’s Cares will help ensure that about 1,800 parents from across the area will be able to access these programs for free.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kohl’s grant to The Parenting Place was made through Kohl’s National Giving Program, which awards more than $3 million in grants annually to nonprofits with a mission to support health and wellness for families.

The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, "Kohl’s Cares," which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100% of the net profit to support happier and healthier communities nationwide.

Since 1990, The Parenting Place has supported adults who care for children, ensuring children will have a positive, supportive and loving start in life.