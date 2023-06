The Holmen Knights of Columbus will host the Kornfest Fun Run again this year on Aug. 19 at 515 N. Main St. in Holmen.

The jungle-themed event offers a 10K run, 2-mile run, and 2-mile noncompetitive walk. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite jungle animal or plant. The event also includes family friendly activities, automatic timing and T-shirts for all registered participants.