Kriskindlmarkt to return to Sparta for four weekends

The 7th annual Kriskindlmarkt, a traditional outdoor European-style market occurring in downtown Sparta, will be held for four consecutive weekends.

Hours of operation are Fridays starting Nov. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays starting Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The sights, smells and sounds of the season fill the air throughout Sparta’s downtown Water Street, Mueller Square, and the newly added huts down in the Creekside Village.

Holiday shopping, traditional German food, cinnamon glazed roasted nuts, Holiday cookies and bake sale treats, hot apple cider, beer and glühwein, and live entertainment will be available.

Local artisan crafters, nonprofit organizations, and service groups staff the chalet-style booths that make up the Kriskindlmarkt. Vendors change daily — sometimes twice daily — providing a wide variety of holiday shopping opportunities.

The permanent booths in Mueller Square along with the five temporary booths along the Water Street Bridge will all be filled for this year’s event. Six more booths will be added to the three permanent booths at the end of the Love Lock Bridge, now Creekside Village. The newly installed kiosk will serve as a brand new concession stand where you will be able to find a traditional brat, or Döner Kabob. Both markets will have bier sponsored by The Beer Shop and glühwein sponsored by the Sparta Rotary available for purchase.

Horse-drawn wagon rides will return as well and tickets can be purchased at the Beer Shop’s truck. These additions will add to the size of the Kriskindlmarkt, which has drawn increasingly larger numbers of attendees since its debut in 2015.

An opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, November 26 beginning at 4 p.m. at Mueller Square.

Entertainment will be ongoing throughout the event. The Sparta Area Theatre and Arts Guilt will be caroling and appearing as “The Silent Monks” performing the Hallelujah Chorus each Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

