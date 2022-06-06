Kwik Trip announces implementation of mobile ordering service

Kwik Trip has announced the full implementation of its carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery services through the Kwik Rewards mobile app.

These services will be available at all Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and will be a part of all newly built stores moving forward.

This addition to the existing food service program will allow guests to order Kwik Trip favorites such as fried chicken, pizza, and other Hot Spot items, in addition to a full line of beverages, commodities, packaged goods and more, all through the Kwik Rewards app.

Ordering ahead makes it simple to not only select the store that is most convenient, but also a time for that order to be ready. This allows products to be made fresh-to-order, ensuring an elevated guest experience.

With carryout pickup, guests can find their order waiting for them on a special rack in store.

Curbside pickup is a brand-new option that allows guests to place an order, and then a Kwik Trip or Kwik Star co-worker will bring the order right to you in the parking lot. Guests will input a vehicle description at checkout, and then indicate where they are parked when arriving, after which the order will be brought directly to you within minutes.

In addition to carryout and curbside, Kwik Trip is launching delivery through the Kwik Rewards app, which will be powered in most markets through a preferred partnership with DoorDash. Guests can place an order, and a delivery driver will head to the store, pick up the order, and deliver it on behalf of Kwik Trip.

"We’re thrilled to be able to offer these services, providing new avenues for our guests to be able to enjoy our many offerings,” said David Jackson, Loyalty and Digital Marketing Manager at Kwik Trip.

“We want to thank the many individuals that put in the work to help bring this endeavor to life, and we’re excited to be able to showcase the Kwik Trip standards of excellence within these new avenues.”

To celebrate the launch, Kwik Trip is offering free delivery on all orders through the Kwik Rewards app from June 3 through June 30. Just download the Kwik Rewards app, click on the “More” tab and select “Mobile Ordering.”

