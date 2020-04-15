Kwik Trip begins to supply milk to students in Arcadia, Whitehall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kwik Trip has become the sole supplier of milk for the Arcadia and Whitehall school districts.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two districts moved to bulk food distribution for student meals and are supplying food daily, according to a news release on Wednesday from the Arcadia School District.

Food is distributed to families each Wednesday and includes one or more gallons of milk, based on the number of children in the household.

This is the first such partnership Kwik Trip has forged with school districts, and according to the school officials, it will act as pilot for potential partnerships to supply milk to more schools for their lunch programs.

According to school officials, this partnership benefits families, a local employer and the farm economies around the region.

Kwik Trip sources its milk from dairy farmers within a 100-mile radius of its headquarters in La Crosse.