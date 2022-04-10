Kwik Trip fills grocery niche in Necedah

NECEDAH — Necedah doesn’t have a grocery store, which makes the Kwik Trip store at the village’s main intersection a busy place.

“It’s one of the go-to spots to purchase items,” village administrator Roger Herried said. “Local people go there because it’s convenient and it’s at a major intersection.”

While Kwik Trip doesn’t promote itself as a grocery store, it’s the closest thing to a traditional supermarket in Necedah and several other rural communities. Kwik Trip production director Brad Clarkin said the company has found success in smaller communities like Necedah (pop. 927).

“These towns and communities have continued to support Kwik Trip’s growth,” Clarkin said.

Herried said the village wants a traditional grocery store and has spent years trying to attract one. He said economy of scale makes it difficult for a community of Necedah’s size to support a conventional supermarket.

“They look at how many stores are in the area and what part of the market they can get,” he said. “The pricing structure has to be different at a smaller store. It’s important to have a grocery store, but it has to be something profitable for the people doing it.”

Two other retail outlets in Necedah, Dollar General and J&B Deli, offer a limited selection of food items but nothing close to the scale of either Kwik Trip or a normal grocery outlet.

Herried said the top destination for Necedah grocery shoppers is Mauston, 10 miles to the south, followed by Tomah and Adams-Friendship. He said Kwik Trip “has done a nice job in providing some of the things a traditional grocery store would offer.”

Clarkin said the mix of grocery buying habits in Necedah is similar to those in larger cities.

“We fully understand that families will shop a big-box store once a week or once every other week,” Clarkin said. “I think our place will continue to be in that in-between — ‘I need buns, I need fresh meat’ — and I really think that’s where our niche is. We may not have six different options of every respective (product) in the store, but we have what you need.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.