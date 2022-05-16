Kwik Trip installing Bitcoin ATMs

Bitcoin kiosks are coming to Kwik Trip.

The La Crosse convenience store chain announced Monday it is partnering with Coinsource to install Bitcoin ATMs at over 800 Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Coinsource and facilitating simple access to Bitcoin for our guests," said Dave Wagner, controller of Kwik Trip. "We understand Coinsource’s aim of providing the fastest, easiest and most secure way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and how a key part of this is placing the Bitcoin ATMs in convenient and easily accessible locations.”

Wagner said the Bitcoin ATM rollout is still in the early stages. He said 200 stores have been equipped, including the new Kwik Trip in Holmen. He said the company is still gauging customer response.

"Right now we are too early in the rollout schedule to have a clear understanding of the use and the guest feedback," Wagner said. "Because we are early in the rollout, there has not been any advertising to date to alert our guests that we have the machines in our stores."

Coinsource CEO Sheffield Clark said his company is the world's largest Bitcoin ATM operator. He said Coinsource maintains 2,500 Bitcoin ATMs in 46 states and that 80% of the country lives within a 15-minute drive of an ATM operated by Coinsource.

“Partnering with Kwik Trip made perfect sense as it enables us to continue our mission of making crypto accessible to every American at phenomenally low rates, especially at a time when traditional economic systems have shown weaknesses,” Sheffield said. “It is our top priority to place our machines in essential, convenient locations because Bitcoin is becoming increasingly essential to Americans.”

Coinsource was founded in 2015. It is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.