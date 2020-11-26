Kwik Trip shows gratitude for Gundersen, Mayo staff with Thanksgiving meals

"I think it's really nice," said Churchill's daughter, Claire, 13, who placed bins of meals on wheeling carts for Gundersen staff to bring inside. "So many people need help right now in this time."

Vogel's wife, Christal, noted that in a typical year, their family, like many, would be celebrating the holiday with a large group of loved ones, saying, "This is kind of a new thing for us to do (on Thanksgiving) but in this crazy year it's something nice to do to brighten up the day."

Jake and Christal's son, Conley, understood the impact and toll of the pandemic of those on the front lines, stating, "It's nice to help them ’cause they're helping everyone else."

Gundersen Health System CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber, who was doing rounds in the hospital Thanksgiving morning, said staff were excited and touched to hear of the mid-morning repasts to come.

"It's nice to have the community recognize the work that our health workers are doing, the strain they are (experiencing)," Rathgaber said. "It shows they're behind us and doing their part as well, and together we'll get through this. My great thanks to Kwik Trip -- you can't overestimate the effect this has on our staff. They are really grateful and appreciative of this effort.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.