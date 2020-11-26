Kwik Trip shows gratitude for Gundersen, Mayo staff with Thanksgiving meals

Kwik Trip staff showed their gratitude for the hard working medical workers in La Crosse Thursday morning with a delivery of fully prepared turkey dinners and sides, a nourishing gesture for those working long hours not just on the holiday, but for months on end.
Some nine months in, the local coronavirus pandemic is hitting harder than ever, and Kwik Trip team members embraced the spirit of Thanksgiving in the form of meals for nearly 700 employees at Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System. Staff at both hospitals have worked tirelessly to care for an ever increasing number of coronavirus patients and to keep the facilities running smoothly for the benefit of all those needing medical services.
"In providing these meals, Kwik Trip recognizes the significant sacrifices of health care workers during the pandemic, especially those unable to be with their families on Thanksgiving," said Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president, Southwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. "Our staff has been under considerable stress in recent weeks due to the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. We appreciate Kwik Trip's generosity and desire to support health care workers during these challenging times."
Team members from Kwik Trip unloaded meals at Gundersen and Mayo's La Crosse hospitals beginning at 9:30 a.m., with each dinner individually packaged and ready to be heated for an onsite meal or saved to enjoy at home post-shift. Kwik Trip's Will Churchill, merchandising manager, and Jake Vogel, director of category management, led the meal delivery at Gundersen, assisted by their families.
"I think it's really nice," said Churchill's daughter, Claire, 13, who placed bins of meals on wheeling carts for Gundersen staff to bring inside. "So many people need help right now in this time."
Vogel's wife, Christal, noted that in a typical year, their family, like many, would be celebrating the holiday with a large group of loved ones, saying, "This is kind of a new thing for us to do (on Thanksgiving) but in this crazy year it's something nice to do to brighten up the day."
Jake and Christal's son, Conley, understood the impact and toll of the pandemic of those on the front lines, stating, "It's nice to help them ’cause they're helping everyone else."
Gundersen Health System CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber, who was doing rounds in the hospital Thanksgiving morning, said staff were excited and touched to hear of the mid-morning repasts to come.
"It's nice to have the community recognize the work that our health workers are doing, the strain they are (experiencing)," Rathgaber said. "It shows they're behind us and doing their part as well, and together we'll get through this. My great thanks to Kwik Trip -- you can't overestimate the effect this has on our staff. They are really grateful and appreciative of this effort.
