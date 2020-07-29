Kwik Trip to buy Madison-based Stop-N-Go chain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip announced Wednesday it plans to purchase Madison-based Stop-N-Go Convenience Centers and its 36 stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

The move comes three years to the month since Kwik Trip announced it had agreed to purchase the Madison-based PDQ chain of convenience stores, which included 23 stores and 11 more elsewhere in Wisconsin.

Both Kwik Trip and Stop-N-Go are family owned.

The transaction is scheduled to be completed in early December.

Kwik Trip announced that it plans to continue to operate many of the acquired stores under the existing Stop-N-Go banner, while some of the larger stores will be remodeled and rebranded as Kwik Trip.

"When selecting the right buyer, it was important for us that the Stop-N-Go brand be continued. All of us at Stop-N-Go have a great deal of pride and sense of accomplishment because our efforts built a brand worthy of continuing under the new ownership of Kwik Trip," said Andrew Bowman, CEO and Owner of Stop-N-Go.

Stop-N-Go was founded in 1963 by Duane and Olympia Bowman and has become a leading convenience store brand in southern Wisconsin.

It has 261 employees, including 238 who work in its retail operation.