Kwik Trip to buy Madison-based Stop-N-Go chain

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip announced Wednesday it plans to purchase Madison-based Stop-N-Go Convenience Centers and its 36 stores in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
The move comes three years to the month since Kwik Trip announced it had agreed to purchase the Madison-based PDQ chain of convenience stores, which included 23 stores and 11 more elsewhere in Wisconsin.
Both Kwik Trip and Stop-N-Go are family owned.
The transaction is scheduled to be completed in early December.
Kwik Trip announced that it plans to continue to operate many of the acquired stores under the existing Stop-N-Go banner, while some of the larger stores will be remodeled and rebranded as Kwik Trip.
"When selecting the right buyer, it was important for us that the Stop-N-Go brand be continued. All of us at Stop-N-Go have a great deal of pride and sense of accomplishment because our efforts built a brand worthy of continuing under the new ownership of Kwik Trip," said Andrew Bowman, CEO and Owner of Stop-N-Go.
Stop-N-Go was founded in 1963 by Duane and Olympia Bowman and has become a leading convenience store brand in southern Wisconsin.
It has 261 employees, including 238 who work in its retail operation.
A Kwik Trip spokesman said: "We hope to retain as many of them as possible and some members of our HR team have already begun that process this week. Stop-N-Go has a reputation of treating their employees very well. That philosophy mirrors Kwik Trip’s approach so it will be a good culture fit."
Kwik Trip, founded in 1965 in Eau Claire, is one of the largest independently held convenience store chains in the United States. Today, Kwik Trip owns and operates more than 700 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa and employs more than 27,000 employees.
One of the employee benefits at Kwik Trip is the Zietlow family's commitment to share 40% of the company's pre-tax profits with coworkers. Kwik Trip continues to focus on food, value-priced commodities, clean facilities and outstanding customer service.
Kwik Trip announced it has no plans to close any Kwik Trip store as part of the acquisition process.
