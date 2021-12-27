Kwik Trip to open Holmen store, its 800th

In 2013 Kwik Trip celebrated its 400th store in Chisago City MN. Just eight years later, Kwik Trip will double that number with its 800th store in Holmen.

Located at the crossroads interchange of Highways 53 and 35, 1760 Temte St., the doors will open at 5 a.m. on Thursday. An open house event is scheduled for January 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10.

The newest Kwik Trip is known as a Generation 3 store, incorporating the latest design using softer colors. It will be about 9000 sq. ft. in size, and also will feature a car wash and a side diesel canopy for easier access. The diesel canopy will have a non-ethanol fuel station for boats, campers and folks pulling trailers.

Inside, guests will be treated to a small grocery market experience with food varieties delivered fresh daily. A family-owned company headquartered in La Crosse, Kwik Trip is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the United States.

Today, Kwik Trip employs more than 32,000 coworkers. Kwik Trip has annually been named a "Top Workplace" by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin State Journal, Minneapolis Star Tribune and Des Moines Register.

As a privately-owned company, one of the many employee benefits at Kwik Trip is the commitment to share 40% of the company's pre-tax profits with its coworkers.

