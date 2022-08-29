Kwik Trip to open on-site child care center in La Crosse

Kwik Trip announced the opening of Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center, an on-site child care center at the company's headquarters in La Crosse.

The new center’s opening on Tuesday will allow Kwik Trip coworkers the opportunity to balance their work and family life while providing high quality early education for their children.

“As a family-owned company, we are always looking for innovative ways to take care of our coworkers. Finding child care has been a stressful challenge for our coworkers. Our new Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center will be an important and much appreciated benefit for our people. We are delighted to partner with Bright Horizons who have so much expertise in this area,” said Paula Buttner, Benefits Manager at Kwik Trip.

Operated in partnership with Bright Horizons, the country's largest provider of employer-sponsored child care, Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center serves a capacity of 168 children, ages 6 weeks through 12 years old. The center features a Discovery Driven Learning™ approach to inspire curiosity, health and safety policies backed by experts, and educator-created curriculum to support school readiness.

“Bright Horizons is proud to partner with Kwik Trip to provide a high-quality child care center for their coworkers,” said Tonya Glamann, Regional Manager at Bright Horizons. “We’re excited to be a part of their children’s first stage of learning here at the center. All our programs are geared to ensure children have the language, math, science and social skills they need for elementary school, and we’re also able to help parents incorporate learning experiences in their children’s home life as well.”

The center offers full time child care for Kwik Trip coworkers. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday August 30 at 10 am at 2839 Darling Court in La Crosse.

To learn more about Kwik Trip Kids Leaning Center, visit here or https://child-care-preschool.brighthorizons.com/WI/LaCrosse/kwiktrip.