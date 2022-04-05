La Crescent Area Historical Society to hold annual meeting

The La Crescent Area Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, April 23, at the La Crescent Pine Creek Golf Course.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with a social followed by the business meeting at 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., with the evening’s program to follow.

Mary McLaughlin, LAHS member and archivist, will be honored with the organization’s Heritage Award. Mary, a lifelong member of the LAHS, has been instrumental in advancing the work of the society by computerizing the collection and writing successful grants that enabled the society to purchase its home on South Third. The most recent grant brought about the Boone Historical Marker Project. Other activities initiated by Mary include the AppleJacks Vintage Baseball team sponsored by the society and extensive historical research for the society’s patrons.

Rich Cordes, a Houston County Historical Society member, will present the history of early transportation in the area. His presentation will encompass the first railroads to Grand Junction, the historic swing bridge, the importance of the Mississippi with the ferry boats, and the proposed Cameron Canal.

The event is open to the public and reservations can be made by calling the society at 895-1857 or by email at laha1857@gmail.com.

