LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Chalkfest is seeking artists during its event from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and from 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at La Crescent Middle School.
Featured artists this year will be Sam Wanner of Wausau, Wis., on Friday, and Rachel Miller and Scott Vicak of Eau Claire, Wis., on Saturday.
The rules of participation are to stay inside the sidewalk seams, be 12 or older, and create artwork that does not include nudity, advertising/logos or political statements. No oil pastels, oil paints or fixatives are allowed, and while water-soluble hairspray will be provided as a fixative.
Chalkfest makes no guarantees of artwork surviving the possibility of rain.
Knee pads, sunscreen, sunhats or pop-up canopies, and extra chalk for monochromatic works are suggested. Children 11 and younger may participate in Children's Chalkfest and must be supervised by a parent or guardian.
Registration, which is encouraged, can be made by calling 507-895-5150.
