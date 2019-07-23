A free summer vacation Bible school and bike trek will be hosted at Prince of Peace Church, 21 N Hill St/, La Crescent, from 9 a.m. to noon July 29 through Aug. 1.
Middle and high school students are encouraged to volunteer at this event, featuring Bible adventures, sing-alongs with "the World's Most Bodacious Vacation Bible School (VBS)" Praise Band, teamwork-building games, treats and gizmo testing.
Students in grades 5 through 9 are invited to bicycle expeditions at the same times with Pastor Kent.
VBS concludes from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1 with Family Night and a block party. All are invited.
For more information, call 507-895-4440, and to register visit princeofpeacelacrescent.org.
