La Crescent Community blood drive moves locations
La Crescent Community blood drive moves locations

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the location of the American Red Cross La Crescent Community blood drive has been moved to noon to 6 p.m. March 26 at the La Crescent Area Event Center, 509 N. Chestnut St., La Crescent.

The need for donations is extreme as many blood drives in the area have been canceled. Walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.

