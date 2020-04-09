La Crescent Community Foundation to commit $5,000 to local businesses

The La Crescent Community Foundation board has approved the investment of $5,000 to support small businesses in La Crescent, Minn., with a focus on restaurants and retail establishments that have suffered financial setbacks since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our investment may be small in size compared to federal and state government programs, but we want to show our businesses and community that we are standing with them during this unprecedented situation,” said Steve Bissen, president of the La Crescent Community Foundation. “Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the La Crescent community. If this helps our businesses through this time, and they are part of our community for years to come, we’ve done our part.”